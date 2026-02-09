As BJP govt marks first anniversary after returning to power in Delhi, CM flags off 500 electric buses

BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta during the flag-off ceremony of 500 new electric buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

As BJP marked the first anniversary of the party’s return to power in the Capital after 27 years, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 500 electric buses at Ramila Maidan.

A total of 4,000 electric buses now run on the city routes, Gupta said, adding that the government aims to add around 14,000 by the end of 2028. Three e-buses for interstate travel from Delhi to Panipat were also inaugurated. At the event, Gupta said, “These buses equipped with AC will help improve the air quality, and are also equipped with CCTVs and panic buttons.”

Speaking about the Metro, she said: “Currently, we have a 400-km metro line running across Delhi-NCR, and this will go up to 500 km after completion of Phase V.”