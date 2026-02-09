As BJP govt marks first anniversary after returning to power in Delhi, CM flags off 500 electric buses

Soon a policy to regularise e-rickshaws in Delhi, she says.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 09:06 AM IST
BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta during the flag-off ceremony of 500 new electric buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta during the flag-off ceremony of 500 new electric buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
As BJP marked the first anniversary of the party’s return to power in the Capital after 27 years, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 500 electric buses at Ramila Maidan.

A total of 4,000 electric buses now run on the city routes, Gupta said, adding that the government aims to add around 14,000 by the end of 2028. Three e-buses for interstate travel from Delhi to Panipat were also inaugurated. At the event, Gupta said, “These buses equipped with AC will help improve the air quality, and are also equipped with CCTVs and panic buttons.”

Speaking about the Metro, she said: “Currently, we have a 400-km metro line running across Delhi-NCR, and this will go up to 500 km after completion of Phase V.”

Highlighting the Delhi government’s upcoming policy for electric vehicles, she also stated that there will soon be a policy to regularise e-rickshaws. Taking a dig at the previous AAP government, the CM said, “This day last year was a historic one when the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats. During the last government, people used to even long for basic necessities such as clean water, proper sewer and basic healthcare. But the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply.”

Calling out her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta implied that the AAP chief was arrogant during his tenure. “Kejriwal used to say — ‘You will have to be reborn to defeat me’. But people in this lifetime itself showed him from this very ground of Ramlila Maidan and changed the atmosphere of the city last year.”

Meanwhile, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, who was also present at the event, congratulated the present government for having the highest number of EV buses among any city in India. “This government has proven its commitment towards zero tolerance for corruption, accountability and its promise towards digital transparency,” he said, adding that the new fleet will help reduce traffic congestion and curb pollution.

