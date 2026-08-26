As audit flags safety lapses, Delhi plans repair of iconic Signature Bridge

With a recent structural audit highlighting that the iconic cable-stayed Signature Bridge in the Capital needs immediate repair, the Delhi government has ordered a comprehensive rehabilitation and maintenance plan for the city’s first asymmetrical bridge.

According to officials, a detailed inspection and condition assessment of the bridge was carried out in July.

The audit highlights the need to restore the Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS), which has been found largely non-functional, with several sensors damaged, missing or operating in passive mode. A BHMS is an automated network of sensors and software used to assess the safety, structural integrity, and real-time response of bridges.

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The audit also flagged erosion and deterioration of foundation protection, particularly around the riverside.

“As the underwater and subsurface portions could not be fully inspected due to safety and water-flow conditions, a detailed investigation has been recommended. Repair measures including debris and silt removal, restoration of damaged protective concrete and additional scour protection wherever required will be done,” said an official.

The skywalk ramp steelwork has also emerged as a priority area, with severe corrosion, rust scaling, coating failure and corrosion at joints, splices and fasteners highlighted.

“Detailed assessment and rehabilitation of affected steelwork will be undertaken,” the official added.

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The audit also recommends for a proposed overhaul, including structural temperature, strain, wind, displacement, acceleration, inclination, corrosion, traffic and force sensors, along with a new data-acquisition system and control-room setup.

The signature bridge was inaugurated in 2018. The construction was executed by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC). Following the requests from the DTTDC, the bridge was handed over to PWD earlier this year.

Periodic inspection needed: Minister

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Signature Bridge is one of Delhi’s most important landmarks and a critical part of the city’s transport infrastructure. It is important to recognise that the bridge was handed over to PWD only a few months ago, and our government is now addressing the maintenance requirements systematically.”

Pointing that his government will not allow past gaps in maintenance to become future risks, Singh said, “A modern bridge cannot depend only on periodic visual inspections. We need technology to continuously tell us what is happening to the structure. Restoring the BHMS will give us real-time monitoring and allow engineers to identify potential issues much before they become serious.”

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The report recommends monthly routine inspections, six-monthly detailed inspections and specialised inspections after extreme weather events, flooding, accidents or other incidents that may affect structural integrity. A structured five-year preventive and corrective maintenance programme is also proposed.

“…the maintenance of a structure of this scale cannot be a one-time exercise as the bridge has seen several gaps in maintenance in the past, but now that PWD has taken over its upkeep, we are putting in place a systematic maintenance regime with regular inspections, preventive repairs and specialised monitoring..,” the Minister said.

The audit has further recommended corrective measures for steel deck corrosion, pylon coating deterioration, stay-cable anchorage protection, wax leakage, expansion-joint cleaning, drainage maintenance and deficiencies in certain pendulum-bearing components.

“Whenever a road stretch, especially an elevated one, is completed after a long period, it requires a proper structural audit, followed by a rehabilitation every two years. But the bridge did not go through proper structural audit and maintenance for years,” said an official.

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The elevated bridge, called as an engineer marvel and India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge was constructed by the DTTDC at a cost of Rs 1518.37 crore. Citing lack of funds, the department wrote to PWD several times in the previous years to take over the bridge as it falls under the jurisdiction of the PWD.

Change of guard

While the project was executed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the agency was initially allocated funds for construction and maintenance of the bridge for three years.

However, after the maintenance period ended, DTTDC faced budgetary constraints and decided to hand over the bridge to the PWD, which is responsible for the upkeep and repair of roads and related infrastructure in the city.

The bridge links the Outer Ring Road with north east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura areas, providing direct connectivity to commuters travelling between Loni, Ghaziabad, Rajinder Nagar, northeast Delhi and central parts of the Capital, including ITO.

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The bridge is known for its iconic pylon, which, at 154 metres, is among the tallest structures in Delhi. The pylon features a viewing gallery that has emerged as a popular attraction for visitors.