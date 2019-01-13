Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter gets kidnap threat, case filed, say police 

The Delhi Police cyber cell has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly sending an e-mail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, threatening to kidnap his daughter.

A senior police officer said the CM’s office received the anonymous mail on Wednesday evening. “We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her,” read the e-mail, according to the officer.

Hours after receiving the mail, DCP (north) was notified about the matter and subsequently Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was alerted. “Patnaik immediately forwarded the matter to cyber cell and asked them to investigate the case after registering an FIR. In the meantime, Delhi Police has deployed a Protective Service Officer (PSO) for the CM’s daughter,” police said.

Police have registered an FIR and are probing the identity of the person behind the e-mail sent from an anonymous account.“Delhi government had forwarded the threat email to Delhi Police Commissioner three days ago. No information has been given to us so far by the Delhi police,” a Delhi government spokesperson claimed.

This is not the first time that the Delhi CM has been targeted.

Last year, a man allegedly threw chilli power at Kejriwal inside the Delhi Secretariat.

The attacker, Anil Sharma, was waiting outside his office and attacked him when he stepped out.

In 2014, a man had posted derogatory remarks on Facebook against Kejriwal’s daughter and AAP leader Alka Lamba. Ghaziabad Police had registered a criminal case at the time.