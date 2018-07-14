Arvind Kejriwal writes to Puri, Rajnath seeking probe into Metro Airport corridor

Kejriwal said an inquiry by a high-level panel of experts is needed to establish the cause and consequences of the alleged defects in the construction of DAEML. (File) Kejriwal said an inquiry by a high-level panel of experts is needed to establish the cause and consequences of the alleged defects in the construction of DAEML. (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a CBI enquiry into the alleged “negligence and corruption” in the termination of the concession agreement of Delhi Airport Express Metro Line (DAEML). Kejriwal wrote to Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, stating that he had received reports about the impending liability of around Rs 5,000 crore faced by the DMRC due to termination of DAEML’s concession agreement. “Given the alarming proportion of negligence and corruption, I would request you to entrust this case to the CBI for expeditious investigations and prosecutions,” he said.DMRC refused to comment.

On March 21, The Indian Express reported that the Dialogue and Development Commission’s (DDC) report alleged that the DMRC had “wilfully distorted” its concession agreement relating to the Airport Express Line to favour a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, thus “bleeding” the public exchequer when the contract was terminated by the private firm.

Quoting the DDC report, Kejriwal wrote, “The entire episode would lead to an onerous burden of about Rs 4,700 crore, which will have to be shared equally by the Centre and the Delhi government… Yet, the Government of NCT of Delhi has no means of taking any preventive or corrective action as the DMRC is neither answerable to it nor does it exercise any form of control or authority over DMRC.”

He said an inquiry by a high-level panel of experts is needed to establish the cause and consequences of the alleged defects in the construction of DAEML so that public safety is not compromised.

