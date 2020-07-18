scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19

Arvind Kejriwal visits slum demolition site, assures alternatives

Arvind Kejriwal was told by the residents that the dwellings of three families, who were under quarantine, were also demolished. The CM said the demolition was carried out by the local municipal corporation based on a court order.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2020 4:44:40 am
arvind kejriwal, east delhi slum demolition site, arvind kejriwal visit to slum demolition site, indian express news Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited a slum demolition site in East Delhi’s Jagatpuri and assured the families rendered homeless that temporary accommodations would be arranged for them.

Kejriwal was told by the residents that the dwellings of three families, who were under quarantine, were also demolished. The CM said the demolition was carried out by the local municipal corporation based on a court order.

“I went to meet the families with teams of officials and have ordered the district magistrate to make housing and food arrangements for them immediately,” Kejriwal tweeted.

He also directed officials to explore options for settling the families permanently. The families under quarantine will be shifted to nearby isolation centres, he said.

There are thousands of vacant EWS flats, built under the JNNURM, across Delhi, which in many cases have fallen into disrepair with authorities failing to shift families there.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 17: Latest News

Advertisement