Arvind Kejriwal visits slum demolition site, assures alternatives

Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited a slum demolition site in East Delhi’s Jagatpuri and assured the families rendered homeless that temporary accommodations would be arranged for them.

Kejriwal was told by the residents that the dwellings of three families, who were under quarantine, were also demolished. The CM said the demolition was carried out by the local municipal corporation based on a court order.

“I went to meet the families with teams of officials and have ordered the district magistrate to make housing and food arrangements for them immediately,” Kejriwal tweeted.

जगतपुरी में कोर्ट के आदेश पर MCD ने कई झुग्गियां तोड़ी है। आज दिल्ली सरकार के आला अधिकारियों के साथ उनसे मिलने गया था। मैंने DM को आदेश दिए हैं कि सभी लोगों के लिए रहने और खाने का तुरंत इंतजाम करवाया जाए। pic.twitter.com/Crvj56Sev0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 17, 2020

He also directed officials to explore options for settling the families permanently. The families under quarantine will be shifted to nearby isolation centres, he said.

There are thousands of vacant EWS flats, built under the JNNURM, across Delhi, which in many cases have fallen into disrepair with authorities failing to shift families there.

