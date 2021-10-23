Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ram Lalla temple on Oct 26

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya on October 26 and offer puja at the Ram Lalla temple, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Saturday.

Kejriwal’s visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh will come at a time the AAP has been striving to expand its base in the state through a series of ‘Tiranga yatras’.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya ahead of Diwali. On October 26, he will visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple,” the AAP said on Twitter.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been largely driving the party’s poll campaign in the state. While Kejriwal has on multiple occasions visited Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat – poll-bound states where the AAP is trying to emerge as a serious player – UP has not prominently figured in his political moves so far.

His last visit to UP was in February when the AAP had organized a ‘mahapanchayat’ at Meerut demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

In September, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia toured Ayodhya and visited the Ram Lalla temple and Hanumangarhi. Along with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, he had also taken out a ‘Tiranga yatra’ at Ayodhya.

Kejriwal had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit case. He had also announced that the Ram Lalla temple will be brought under the Delhi government’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.