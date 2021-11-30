‘Why are we delaying?’: Kejriwal urges to stop flights from regions with Omicron variant

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the delay in stopping flights from countries affected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal had on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the new variant with immediate effect.

“Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and a half years. With great difficulty and due to selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by WHO, from entering India. A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful, if any affected person enters India,” he wrote.

In a stark warning on Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the new variant poses a “very high” global risk and could have “severe consequences” where there are surges.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, meanwhile, has revised its guidelines for passengers arriving in the country. Upon arrival, passengers from countries under the category ‘at risk’ will be sent to 7-day mandatory home quarantine after RT-PCR test at the point of arrival. Passengers from other countries will be allowed to leave the airport and asked to self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival. 5 per cent of the total flight passengers will undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.