Arvind Kejriwal to tour poll-bound Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan in March

Following its elevation to the status of a national party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a tour to expand the party’s electoral prospects across four poll-bound states next month.

Party sources said Kejriwal would tour Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over four days in March. While he will visit Karnataka on March 4, Kejriwal will be in Chhattisgarh on March 5, Rajasthan on March 13 and Madhya Pradesh on March 14.

Karnataka is the first state to go to the polls this year in May, followed by Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in November, and Rajasthan in December.

Securing close to 13 per cent of the vote share in the Gujarat Assembly elections in December, translating to five Assembly seats, the AAP became the ninth national party in the country following the results. A political party in India requires 6 per cent of the vote share in four states to be recognised as a national party. AAP has secured this in Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat.

A national party has the right to a reserved symbol for its candidates contesting from across the country. The party is also entitled to land or a building for its national headquarters.

Candidates from national parties need only one proposer to file nominations as opposed to two for others. They also get dedicated broadcast slots on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the general elections.