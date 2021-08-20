Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate Delhi’s first smog tower on August 23

Updated: August 20, 2021 1:12:00 am
Delhi will get its first smog tower, which aims to help combat air pollution at hotspots, on Monday.
CM Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the tower, which is being built at Baba Kharag Singh Marg in Connaught Place, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Thursday.
The structure is over 20-metre-tall and is expected to clean the air around a 1-km radius.
“CM Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the smog tower on August 23. Thereafter, experts will ascertain its impact on pollution. Based on the results, we will take a decision on installing more equipment,” he said.
The smog tower will be able to purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second, Rai said. A two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower, an official said.
