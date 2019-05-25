Arvind Kejriwal to hold meet to analyse Lok Sabha election loss

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a meeting of AAP workers, volunteers and office-bearers Sunday to discuss the party’s Lok Sabha defeat and devise future strategies.

The meet will be held at the lawns of the Punjabi Bagh club. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta is the president of the club.

The party’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the AAP government will now expedite work in the areas of education, health, water, doorstep delivery of services and installation of CCTVs in the city, which had slowed down due to the Model Code of Conduct owing to the polls.

“We are going through assembly-level data and also collating booth-wise data. Going ahead, we will fix the weaknesses in our organisation. Then we will draft our future blueprint,” Rai said.