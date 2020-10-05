Arvind Kejriwal to chair meeting on air pollution today

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on Monday to discuss the prevention of suspension of dust — one of the major sources of air pollution in Delhi — along with other air pollution control measures.

In the meeting, discussions will be held on the role each agency can play in keeping air pollution levels in the capital under check, officials said.

Senior officials from the three municipal corporations, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority, the traffic police, Public Works Department and the Environment and Transport departments will attend the meeting.

“MCDs have a major role to play in keeping air pollution levels under check by maintaining cleanliness of roads through proper sweeping and sprinkling of water to control dust levels. The DDA, being the largest land-owning agency, also has a responsibility to prevent dumping of waste on roads and on vacant plots,” an official said.

“Dust is a major source of pollution and there are studies that vary in terms of the sources of it. Roadside dust is suspended 10-12 feet in the air through vehicles if it is not controlled,” the official said.

In the meeting, discussions will also be held on how to keep various sources of pollution within Delhi under check, “as external sources from stubble burning are not in our control,” the official added.

The Delhi government is also setting up a centralised system at Kharkhari Nahar village in Najafgarh to prepare a stubble decomposer solution developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

This fungi-based solution is expected to be sprayed over 800 hectares of farmland in Delhi, which would help decompose paddy straws left after harvest, to prevent farmers from burning them. IARI scientists would assist the government in producing the solution.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has earlier said that farmers wishing to use this technology can fill a form, mentioning their address and details, and the date they want the solution to be sprayed on the field. “Based on this form the Delhi government will send officials to spray the chemical at the designated farmland. Agricultural Development officers of all the districts will lead this work,” Rai had said.

