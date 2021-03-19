Arvind Kejriwal thanks Mamata Banerjee for stand against NCT Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for coming out in his support against the Centre’s Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that gives overarching power to the L-G.

“Thank you Didi for supporting people of Delhi against Centre’s unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this Bill. I hope BJP government will withdraw this Bill. Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in coming elections,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Writing to Kejriwal, Banerjee said the Centre is moving to amend Delhi’s administrative rules to govern the city “by proxy”.



Locked in a fierce contest with the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress supremo pitched for a “united and effective” fight against the BJP and announced her decision to rally support for the AAP chief by writing to non-BJP CMs and parties across the country.

“What the BJP is trying to do in Delhi is hardly an exception. In state after state governed by non-BJP parties, the Centre has been creating problems for duly elected governments by misusing the office of the Governor. In many states, including in West Bengal, Governors have been functioning like BJP’s office bearers, and not as neutral constitutional authorities,” she wrote.