Man you call terrorist has built 12,430 smart classrooms in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Days after being accused of harbouring separatist ideas by his political opponents in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back saying that the man they called “terrorist” was dedicating resources towards the welfare of the country as his government has built 12,430 smart classrooms.

“The person you’re calling a terrorist is dedicating these 12,430 classrooms to the country today. That terrorist is making such schools where the poor and rich can study together. That terrorist is fulfilling the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh,” Kejriwal said.

He added: “Around three years ago, we had started working on the plan to make 11,000 classrooms. Today, after just three years, we have been able to make 12,430 of them. This is a miracle considering the overall system in the country. Usually, the foundation stones for schools and hospitals are laid only before elections, and they never get completed as well.”

Kejriwal also congratulated all Delhiites and school-going children for the achievement. “If we make a new school, it would have a maximum of 50 classrooms. Even if we consider that figure, it means 250 new schools are being built today. These schools have laboratories, halls and digital classrooms, features which are not even there in many private schools,” he said.

Kejriwal added that 20,000 classrooms have been built in the last seven years. “Delhi has built more classrooms than all state governments and the Centre combined,” the Chief Minister stated.

Invoking Ambedkar’s ideals, the CM said: “It’s unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, poor people are suffering due to low quality of education in government schools in other parts of the country. I’m happy that we, in Delhi, have at least started fulfilling Babasaheb’s dreams.”

Kejriwal also had an announcement for the other state governments. “If any government in the country, be it the BJP or Congress, wants to improve their education system, they can take the help of Manish Sisodia for a few days.” He added that for hospitals and mohalla clinics, he would happily loan out Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

“Our aim is not to fight elections and win everywhere. We are not Napoleon… Our priority is the country. If by doing good work, they garner votes, let that happen. What is it to us? The country should move forward,” he said.

Stating that politicians are usually wary of building schools, Kejriwal explained: “If good schools are built, they will stop getting votes in the name of caste and religion. They don’t want schools, they want factories for producing deshbhakts (patriots). Once educated, people won’t vote in the name of caste and religion, but for development.”