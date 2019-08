Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday hit out at opposition parties in Delhi, alleging that neither Congress nor BJP had done anything to regularise unauthorised colonies despite making promises.

Kejriwal, who was speaking at the inauguration of an underground water reservoir in Mundka, said the Congress cared only for the city’s VIP areas and neglected unauthorised colonies.

The project will augment water supply in 14 villages and 27 unauthorised colonies, a statement said.