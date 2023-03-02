Kejriwal takes aim at Modi: ‘PM has crossed all limits, just like Indira did’

Days after his deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took the fight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing him to former PM Indira Gandhi.

“Jaise ek zamaane main Indira Gandhi ne ati kar di thi, aaj pradhan mantri ji ati kar rahe hain. Aur jab ati ho jaati hai, prakriti apna kaam karti hai (the Prime Minister has crossed all limits, just like Indira Gandhi did once. And when limits are crossed, nature takes its course),” he said.

Announcing that Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and councillors will go from door to door and educate people about the excise policy case, Kejriwal said the arrest of Sisodia, as well as of Satyendar Jain, were nothing but harassment.

“A question must be asked. If Manish Sisodia ji had not done good work in the field of education, would Modi ji have him arrested? No. He was arrested because Sisodia ji did good work in education, which he (Modi) wanted to stop. If Satyendar Jain had not done good work in health, would he have been arrested? No. The aim was to stop the good work being done in health. Another question is raised. If Sisodia ji joins BJP today, will he not be released tomorrow? All cases against him will end. If Jain joins BJP, all cases will end, he will be out of jail tomorrow. Corruption is not an issue. Their aim is to stop work and harass opposition leaders by setting CBI and ED on them,” Kejriwal said.

He also announced that MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj would replace Sisodia and Jain in the cabinet. “Good work in Delhi will continue. If we were going at a speed of 80 earlier, we will now go at 150. We have changed both the ministers. Atishi ji and Saurabh Bharadwaj are both educated professionals. They will take over now. The good work that Sisodia ji and Jain sahab were doing will be taken forward by them now at double speed,” he said.

He also announced that nukkad sabhas and public meetings, alongside door to door campaigns, will be held across Delhi and in parts of the country to tell people the “truth about the excise policy”.

“They are not able to digest our win in Punjab. I want to tell BJP, AAP is a storm, you cannot stop it. No one can stop an idea whose time has come. And the Aam Aadmi Party’s time has come… What is this whole excise policy scam? If we explain this in layman’s terms, what is it… I will explain it to you in four lines. These people are alleging that Sisodia ji took bribes from those in the liquor business. They quote figures of Rs 100 crore 1,000 crore, 10,000 crore. They raided his house, tore mattresses, broke walls, checked ban lockers, but they did not find anything. If a man has taken a bribe of Rs 100 crore, you should be able to find Rs 1-2 crore lying around in his house, shouldn’t you? Where did the money go? How will they find it when he didn’t take a bribe?” he said.

Asked when Atishi and Bharadwaj will be appointed, Kejriwal said the process of a resignation being accepted and a new person being appointed in their place takes around 25 days, “as per previous experience”. “We will redistribute the portfolios among the ministers after that.”

Calling Jain and Sisodia “two of our best ministers”, the CM said: “The excise policy is just an excuse. The real reason is the PM wants the good work that is being done in Delhi to stop. This is because they cannot do what we are doing. They have been in power in MP, Gujarat and other states for several years but they couldn’t fix a single hospital or school.”