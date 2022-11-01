scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

‘Tactic to divert from Morbi’: Kejriwal targets BJP over conman Sukesh’s allegations against Satyendar Jain

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has alleged Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has asked him to pay Rs 2 Crores every month as protection money to live safely in the jail.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Sukesh Chandrashekar (left) over his letter to the Delhi L-G. (Express/File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a purported letter by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena alleging that he had paid “protection money” to minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged in jail in an alleged money laundering case.

Ye kaun hai (Who is he?). BJP is planting a fake, false and fabricated story to divert the attention from Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. Before the Punjab Assembly election, they brought Kumar Vishwas,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Vishwas, formerly an AAP leader, had given a video interview in February alleging that Kejriwal supported Khalistani elements. An FIR was filed against Vishwas based on a complaint by Narinder Singh, which was later quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“You people are only showing that he (Chandrashekar) has conned many people by posing himself as prime minister, chief minister, and big actors and personalities. How can you believe him? This is just the BJP’s tactics to divert people’s focus from the bridge collapse in Gujarat,” Kejriwal said.

Chandrashekar in his letter to the L-G alleged he was facing threat and pressure from Jain and Sandeep Goyal, Director General (Prisons), Delhi.

“I have known Mr. Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than (Rs) 50 crores to AAP in promise of giving me important post in party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajya Sabha following the expansion. After my arrest in 2017 for the two leaf symbol corruption case I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Mr. Satyendar Jain, who holds the portfolio of Jail minister, multiple times, asking me if I had disclosed anything related to my contribution to AAP to the investigating agency which arrested me,” Chandrashekar claimed in the latter.

He further alleged that in 2019, he was visited by Jain, his secretary and ‘close friend’, one ‘Sushil’, asking him to pay Rs 2 crores every month to Jain as “protection money” to live safely in the jail.

Jain, who is facing money laundering charges, on October 28 wrapped up his bail arguments before a Delhi court. The judge will hear the Enforcement Directorate’s arguments to the bail plea on November 5.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:20:22 pm
