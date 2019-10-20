Arvind Kejriwal spells out healthcare target: One mohalla clinic per square km

The Delhi government is planning to open one mohalla clinic every square kilometre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after inaugurating 100 mohalla clinics at an event in Timarpur Saturday. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 500 more such clinics will be opened by January.

Advertising

With Saturday’s launch, the number of operational mohalla clinics in the capital crossed 300. There are 30 separate clinics that are operational during evening shifts.

“Delhi has an area of one-and-a half-thousand square kilometres, of which 500 sq km are green or forest areas. Much of the population is settled within the remaining 1,000 sq km area. Our mission is to open one mohalla clinic within one sq km. Hundred more mohalla clinics will open next month.This will bring us a step closer to our target of 1,000 mohalla clinics,” Kejriwal said.

Jain said that over the next two-and-a-half months, around 200 more mohalla clinics would be ready.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the event also witnessed political jockeying between supporters of Timarpur MLA Pankaj Pushkar and former AAP Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey. As Kejriwal rose to speak, Pandey, who is likely to be fielded by the party from Timarpur in the upcoming Assembly polls, stood next to the CM. Soon after, Pushkar, who is the sitting MLA, took another flank.

While one group of supporters indulged in sloganeering in Pandey’s name, a few supporters of Pushkar started raising slogans as well. Pandey’s supporters had turned up in large numbers with posters bearing his images, including a few printed during the last Lok Sabha polls, in which Pandey lost to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The AAP has so far announced only Durgesh Pathak’s candidature from the Karawal Nagar seat, which was represented by Kapil Mishra until his disqualification in August under the anti-defection law.