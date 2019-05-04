Arvind Kejriwal slapped during roadshow in Moti Nagar, AAP calls it ‘opposition-sponsored attack’

In a security breach, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man on Saturday during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with AAP calling it an “Opposition-sponsored attack”.

#WATCH: A man slaps Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/laDndqOSL4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

The incident happened when Kejriwal was waving to the people who had gathered during his roadshow. A man, wearing a maroon-coloured shirt, climbed on his car and slapped him on his face.

Calling it another “negligence” in the security of the chief minister, AAP said the “Opposition-sponsored attack” won’t be able to stop the party in Delhi.

As a chief minister, Kejriwal enjoys Z-plus security with 25 policemen guarding him round-the-clock.

Police said the man had been taken into custody and an investigation into the matter was underway. PTI quoted DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj as saying that the man had been identified as Suresh (33), who deals in spare parts at Kailash Park.

AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi said the attack on Kejriwal was an indicator of levels to which BJP can stoop. “They (BJP) did the same thing before 2015 Delhi elections. In 2015, AAP won 67/70 seats and these attacks by BJP will ensure that AAP gets 7/7 seats in Delhi,” Atishi said.

Previous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal

However, this is not the first time that the Delhi CM has been attacked and earlier too ink and eggs have been hurled at him. In February, Kejriwal’s car was “attacked by BJP workers” while the CM was on his way to inaugurate development work in 25 unauthorised colonies in Narela.

In November last year, a man threw chili powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. While the CM’s spectacles broke in the ensuing melee, he was not injured in the attack.

Then, too, officials had accused the Delhi Police of being lax in providing security to Kejriwal. AAP had also alleged that water bottles were thrown at Kejriwal at the inauguration ceremony of Signature Bridge last year.

In 2016, a man had thrown a shoe at Arvind Kejriwal when he was announcing the details of the Phase 2 of the odd-even scheme.

Later that year, a woman had also thrown ink on him at a gathering at Chhatrasal Stadium while Kejriwal was thanking civil defence volunteers and officials for “making the odd-even policy successful”.

In 2014, an autorickshaw driver had slapped Kejriwal while he was campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections in Sultanpuri. Kejriwal had suffered a black eye at that time.