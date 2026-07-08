Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence will be Delhi state guest house and cultural centre

The Delhi government will develop the official residence of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “Delhi State Guest House-cum-Cultural Centre”, The Indian Express has learned.

The renovation and beautification of the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines in North Delhi by the previous AAP government was made a major issue by the BJP before the 2025 Assembly election. The bungalow, described as “Sheesh Mahal” by the BJP, has remained unoccupied since October 2024 when Kejriwal moved out.

“The proposal to develop the Civil Lines bungalow is in the final stages. It was discussed in a high-level meeting where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials were present. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to submit details of the present condition of the property,” a source in the Delhi government said.

According to officials, the bungalow was on the agenda for the meeting of the Delhi Cabinet last week, but it could not be discussed because the government was focused on rolling out the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy at the time. “The proposal will be taken up for final approval soon,” a senior official said.

Unlike other states, Delhi does not have a designated state guest house or bhawan to host guests and national and international delegations. Turning the bungalow into a state guest house has been among the options on the government’s table, but it has now been decided to include a cultural centre, and to also develop the premises next door to build a larger complex, officials said.

“Whenever there is a meeting or event with guests from elsewhere in the country or abroad, the government has to make arrangements for their stay and hospitality,” the senior official said. “As this property is readily available, it was proposed to develop it into a state guest house,” he said.

“There is space at the back which will be developed. The AAP government was also constructing a building next to this bungalow, which too will be developed,” the official said.

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The premises would have rooms for guests, a conference hall, meeting spaces, and an auditorium in which various cultural and artistic programmes, exhibitions, and official ceremonies can be held, officials said.

Kejriwal and his family lived in the bungalow for almost a decade from 2015. Following allegations of irregularities in its renovation and construction, the Directorate of Vigilance had opened an investigation, and the BJP had sought to portray the so-called “Sheesh Mahal” as an example of the alleged corruption of the AAP government. During the 2025 election campaign, the party had displayed miniature replicas of the bungalow at its rallies and public meetings.

The renovation of the premises led to its built-up area increasing by more than a third from 1,397 sq m to 1,905 sq m, and the PWD had revised its preliminary estimates of the cost of renovation four times.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) put the cost of the renovation at Rs 33.66 crore, more than 340% higher than estimated. Of this, Rs 18.88 crore was spent on “superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental” items, the CAG said.