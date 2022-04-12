‘Your son is sitting in the state govt’: Arvind Kejriwal opens home for the elderly

Situated in the densely populated Kanti Nagar in Northeast Delhi, a newly built five-storey home for senior citizens is no less than a premier hotel. From twin-bed rooms with air-conditioning to attached bathrooms and spaces for entertainment, meditation and recreation — the home hopes to provide an accommodating environment to senior citizens who have no one to look after them.

To mark Ambedkar Jayanti, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the home on Tuesday, christening it ‘Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Senior Citizens’ Home’. Also at the event was Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

“I will take care of the elderly who have no one as their own son, and help them lead a life of honour. In this residence, they will have access to cutting-edge amenities for free,” Kejriwal said. “It is best if one does not feel the need to shift to an old-age residence because the sense of belonging and safety found at home cannot be found anywhere else. But for those who are forced to shift, we have ensured they receive all homelike facilities, so they do not feel the loneliness of moving out of their homes.”

This is the fourth such old-age home opened in Delhi, and two more homes at Rohini and Paschim Vihar will be ready in the next two months. The government is also working on one in each district.

The building is spread across 1,550 square metres and has 50 ventilated rooms that can accommodate 117 people. At present, there are no senior citizens enrolled, but officials said about 10 will move in from April 14.

The CM also said the government will take the residents of such homes on pilgrimage tours to locations of their choice. The AAP government arranges tirth yatras for the elderly to Dwarka, Haridwar-Rishikesh, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, Rameshwaram and Shirdi, among other locations.

The CM also inspected the home and facilities, and gave suggestions on how to improve them.

An official from the social welfare department said, “We have about 100 recreational centres across the city and the department is planning to organise ‘recreational get together’ where senior citizens from different homes will meet each other, make friends and spend time together.”

The home has an entertainment room with indoor games such as ludo and carroms, a television, a reading section with books, and a music corner with instruments like the tabla, harmonium and harp for bhajan kirtan programmes.

It also has a physiotherapy room, yoga and fitness room with a treadmill and exercise cycles, an emergency room, OPD room, nursing officer room, two lifts, a dining hall with diet charts, a garden area and open balconies.

“I hope and pray that the need for these old-age homes dies out in the future, and that everyone gets to live in their homes with their children taking care of them. But in compelling circumstances, these people will always have a second home to go to, and the Delhi government will make sure of it. All the elderly who need it should not worry at all — your own son is sitting here in the state government, and he will make sure that you are taken care of,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “April 14 is Ambedkar Jayanti, and this home has been named after Babasaheb Ambedkar. We have abstained from calling it an ashram, and are calling it home instead to instil the feeling of homeliness, to assure all residents in this facility that they will be well taken care of.”

The government provides free shelter services to persons aged above 60, especially those who have no one to support or look after them, or those who have been abandoned by their children. However, people with communicable diseases are not given admission.

Currently, three government-run homes are operational at Bindapur, Wajipur and Tahirpur, while Nine more will come up across Delhi, including at CR Park, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, Geeta Colony, Chhatarpur, Janakpuri.