Arvind Kejriwal says budget ‘final jumla of Modi govt, disappointing’

The Centre’s Rs 1,112 crore allocation for Delhi in the Union Budget drew sharp reactions from the Delhi government as its share in the central taxes and duties remained the same. In the previous Budget, the allocation was Rs 790 crore.

The Delhi government was given Rs 472 crore as central assistance in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 as opposed to Rs 450 crore in the previous financial year.

Delhi’s share in central taxes, however, remained Rs 325 crore, a likely sore point as the AAP government had demanded a much higher share of Rs 6,000 crore.

Explained Static for 18 years For 18 years, Delhi’s share in Central Taxes has remained static at Rs 325 crore, even as the government states its contribution to the centre has increased by over 10 times. This year, too, the Delhi government had asked for at least Rs 6,000 crore as share in central taxes for development projects. The size of Delhi’s budget increased from Rs 8,739 crore in 2001-02 to Rs 53,000 crore in 2018-19. The government is also ruing the “lack of funds” to municipal and civic bodies. Delhi government had asked for Rs 1,000 crore as basic and performance grants to local bodies.

In a statement, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said the budget was disappointing.

Commenting on the increase in allocation from Rs 790 crore to Rs 1,112 crore, Sisodia said, “The increase is mainly due to a loan taken from JICA under the Externally Aided Project for Water Treatment Plant at Chandrawal… on all other parameters, it is more or less at the same level.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, tweeted: “Final jumla of Modi govt: it’s interim budget too completely disappoints Delhi. Our share in central taxes remains frozen at Rs 325 crore & nothing earmarked for local bodies. Delhi continues to be on its own financially (sic).”

He added: “1. Invest heavily in education and health 2. Increase minimum wages and enforce it 3. Give crop prices 1.5 times cost 4. One time farm loan waiver. This would put money in pocket of poorest, create demand, give boost to economy and create jobs. None of it done in budget (sic).”