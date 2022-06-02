Centre will arrest Manish Sisodia next… appeal to PM Modi to jail all of us together: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said sources who had informed him of Satyendar Jain’s arrest a few months ago have told him that the Central government will arrest Manish Sisodia in the coming days.

The sources have informed that all agencies will fabricate cases against Sisodia, Kejriwal said. “Sisodia has given a bright future to thousands of children in the state… By putting people like Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia behind bars in false cases, they want to stop the good work that they are doing in the fields of health and education,” he added.

“My appeal to the Prime Minister is that instead of arresting us one after another, please put all our ministers and MLAs in jail together. You do this one by one, it slows down the work being done for the public,” Kejriwal said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We don’t know what the reason behind these arrests is but we are not scared of it,” he added. “Five years back, too, you had done raids on all of us but we were let out. We tell people that we got ‘imaandari ka certificate (certificate of honesty) from Modi’. Now again, this has started. Please do your raids. I am confident that once again, we will get the certificate of being the most honest and deshbhakt (patriotic) party from you.”