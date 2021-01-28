Kejriwal on R-Day violence: Act against party responsible for episode

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday accused the Delhi Police of framing people for the Republic Day violence and demanded action against the “individuals and the party” behind the episode.

Addressing the AAP’s national council meeting, Kejriwal said the “unfortunate” turn of events during the rally does not imply that the movement has ended. A country where farmers have to fight for their survival can never be happy, the AAP national convenor said.

“These three farm bills will rob farmers of their livelihood and hand over agriculture to a clutch of industrialists. For farmers, this is a question of survival. Whatever happened on January 26 was unfortunate. Whoever is responsible for the turn of events, and I am not referring to the ones against whom police have registered fake cases, deserve to be punished. Whoever is responsible, whichever party is responsible should be acted against,” Kejriwal said.

On the day of the violence, the AAP had in a statement said that the Centre allowed the situation to deteriorate. It had added that the violence “has certainly weakened the movement”, which was peaceful and disciplined over the last two months.

On Thursday, Kejriwal said the movement remains alive as the issues are still unresolved. “The issues have not gone away due to the acts of violence. The movement has not ended. I appeal to AAP workers to stand in solidarity with the farmers and when you do so leave your party’s flag and cap behind,” Kejriwal said.

AAP to contest in six states

Kejriwal also spelled out the party’s plans for elections coming in the next two years. The Aam Aadmi Party will contest assembly elections in six states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will contest assembly elections in six states to be held in the next two years.

The party will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” Kejriwal said.