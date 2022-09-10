scorecardresearch
Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre, states to regularise services of temporary employees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lauded the AAP-led Punjab government for regularising 8,736 school teaches. "The trend will start from Punjab," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lauded the AAP-led Punjab government for regularising 8,736 school teachers, and urged the Centre and states to do the same by making temporary employees permanent.

“At a time when government jobs are being reduced and more temporary employees are being hired, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regularised the services of 8,736 teachers. This will prove to be an example for others too,” Kejriwal said.

“People working as temporary employees are right at the bottom of the hierarchy, they are the poorest, and they are exploited. It is time to end their exploitation. This trend will spread from Punjab now,” he added.

Kejriwal said the AAP would make sure this is implemented wherever they form a government.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government brought in a Bill in the Assembly to regularise guest teachers in the national capital, but the Centre is yet to approve it.

Stressing that in Delhi, the education revolution was brought about by the efforts of guest and regular teachers, Kejriwal said, “Our regular hospital staff did wonders in Delhi’s hospitals and mohalla clinics. I urge all state governments to regularise the services of their temporary employees, and from the Aam Aadmi Party’s side, I assure you that we will regularise temporary employees wherever our governments are formed.”

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:18:07 pm
