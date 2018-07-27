Arvind Kejriwal pulls up officials over Anand Parbat transit camp

The unhygienic conditions at the camp, which houses around 1,200 families, left Kejriwal fuming (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) The unhygienic conditions at the camp, which houses around 1,200 families, left Kejriwal fuming (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

DDA Officials and a private developer drew Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ire on Thursday over poor living conditions at a transit camp for dwellers of Kathputli Colony. Hundreds of families were displaced after a DDA demolition drive in Kathputli Colony — a colony of artisans in west Delhi. The displaced families were shifted to flats in Narela and the transit camp in Anand Parbat.

Kejriwal lashed out at the executives of DDA and Raheja Developers, which is redeveloping the colony, during a visit to the camp at Anand Parbat. He was accompanied by Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain and DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

The unhygienic conditions at the camp, which houses around 1,200 families, left Kejriwal fuming. He called the top officials of the private developer from the spot and sought an explanation for the poor state of affairs.

Apart from stinking toilets, the CM also found roofs of the one-room units, made of aerocon panels, leaking. “Is this cleanliness? Can you use this toilet? Can your family stay in these rooms? You think these people are animals? One day, people will drag you out of your comfortable dwellings to the streets,” a furious Kejriwal was heard telling the officials.

The residents of the colony also complained of water shortage. Kejriwal, who holds the water portfolio, said 40 DJB tankers will supply water from Friday.

When contacted, vice chairman of DDA Uday Pratap Singh said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was in-charge of sanitation in the colony. “Garbage vans may not have been to the camp for the last few days due to the rain. A few roofs may have been leaking. The developers will take care of that,” he said.

However, Singh did not commit on a timeline for the re-development of the colony. “Those who fall under the EWS category will get the flats within 1-1.5 years,” he said.

