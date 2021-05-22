Kejriwal provides Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of doctor who died of Covid

Dr Anas, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar in Delhi, is survived by his parents, three brothers and a sister. (Express Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Anas Mujahid, a junior resident doctor at GTB hospital who died of Covid-19 earlier this month.

Dr Anas died within hours of testing positive for the virus on May 9 due to intracranial bleeding.

The 26-year-old was posted as a junior resident doctor in the obstetrics and gynaecology department at GTB hospital, and was on duty at his ward until May 8 before he tested positive for Covid later that evening. He died around 3 am the next day.

Kejriwal said, “Many Covid warriors like Dr Anas are on the frontline helping the people of Delhi and it is because of them that we are able to save lives and the Delhi government is able to fight the pandemic. I was talking to his father right now, and when I assured him of any help that he might need in the future, he said that he and his family do not need anything and his only desire is that they could serve the nation… I salute his thoughts. We will also stand beside them in any assistance that they shall need in the future.”

Dr Anas, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar in Delhi, is survived by his parents, three brothers and a sister.

His father Dr Mujahidul Islam said, “Like my son Anas sacrificed his life serving the nation, I want my other children to also grow up to serve the nation. Despite my son not being among us, I am relieved that CM Kejriwal and the Delhi government have helped us in this time of distress.”