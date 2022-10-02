scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal, Prabhas to take part in Ramlila at Red Fort on Dussehra

President of Luv Kush Ramlila committee Arjun Kumar said both Kejriwal and Prabhas accepted the invitation.

The Ramlila this year has been witnessing massive turnout as there are no Covid restrictions like social distancing and masks, which were in place for the last two years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest of the Dussehra ceremony at Red Fort on October 5, organised by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, one of the oldest in Delhi. Kejriwal and Bahubali fame actor Prabhas will enact the battle from Ramayana and use a bow and arrow to kill a Ravana effigy.

President of Luv Kush Ramlila committee Arjun Kumar said both Kejriwal and Prabhas accepted the invitation. Prabhas is part of an upcoming mythological film Adipurush based on Ramayana.

The committees are also celebrating 100 years of Ramlila, which began in 1924.

Vinay Sharma, vice president of Shree Dharmika Ramlila committee at Red Fort, said they have also organised stage shows like bhajans, kavi sammelans.

“It is good to see life and celebration back on track after two years. There are long queues at stalls both inside and vendors selling toys outside,” he said.

On the day of Dussehra, large effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana and Meghanada will be burnt.

The Ramlilas at Red Fort ground began on September 26 and will culminate on Dussehra, October 5. The ground has been decorated with 75 national flags to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 10:42:21 am
