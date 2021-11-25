scorecardresearch
Construction ban: Workers to get Rs 5,000 each from Delhi government, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

A day after the Supreme Court told the Delhi government to continue with its ban on construction and demolition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will transfer Rs 5,000 to the accounts of each worker to help them tide over the financial crisis.

The government had earlier lifted a nearly week-long ban on construction and demolition because of rising pollution levels in the city. The AQI had dipped to the severe range in the whole of NCR last week. Since then, the air quality has improved to poor and very poor. However, according to the forecast, the AQI will be in the upper range of very poor for the next two days.

The Delhi government had last year transferred Rs 5,000 into the accounts of cab and rickshaw drivers as well as construction workers after they were hit hard by the pandemic.

Special registration drives have been conducted in the city for construction workers after the Delhi High Court intervened in the issue and it was learnt that the registration of many workers had expired and was not renewed.

In April 2020, there were only about 40,000 registered workers in Delhi, down from over 3 lakh in 2015. After the drives, there are over 2 lakh registered workers now.

