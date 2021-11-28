scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Kejriwal writes to PM to stop flights from regions where Omicron variant has been detected

Arvind Kejriwal, in his letter to PM Modi, said the country has dealt with the Covid virus “with great difficulty” and should now “do everything possible” to prevent the new variant from entering India.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: November 28, 2021 2:07:36 pm
A passenger at the Delhi airport

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday, requesting him to stop international flights from regions seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Our country has fought a tough fight against Corona for the last one and a half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from Corona. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by WHO, from entering India. A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful if any affected person enters India,” he wrote.

The Omicron variant of concern has been detected in several countries across the world after it was first identified in South Africa. These include Germany, Italy, Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong and Australia. Many countries have banned travel to and from South Africa and neighbouring countries in the wake of the cases.

While India has not yet banned travel, Mumbai has announced that travellers from South Africa will be quarantined mandatorily, while Karnataka will also track and conduct repeat tests for those arriving from high-risk countries.

