Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi after request for Singapore visit sees no response from L-G

After receiving no response from the Lieutenant Governor’s office, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to attend the World Cities Summit scheduled in the first week of August in Singapore.

According to Delhi government officials, the file seeking permission to travel to Singapore to attend the summit was sent to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on June 7 but, more than a month later, it is yet to be cleared. The summit will be held on August 3-4.

Officials said that Kejriwal, in his letter to PM Modi, wrote, “Delhi CM has been invited by the Singapore government to present the Delhi Model of Governance in the World Cities Summit which will be attended by several big leaders from across the country. And stopping a CM from attending such an important summit is completely wrong and against the interest of the country.”

He also said, “This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country. The world wants to know about the Delhi Model of governance and it is wrong to stop a CM from attending the conference. I request you to give permission as soon as possible so that I make India proud.”

Kejriwal had earlier said that Simon Wong, the high commissioner of Singapore, had invited him to the summit. In 2019, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had denied him permission to attend the Copenhagen C40 World Mayors’ Summit in Denmark. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had attended the same summit in 2007 in New York.

The AAP government has had several run-ins with L-G Saxena since his appointment in May. The party had raised the matter last month and said the file was stuck with the L-G because of his lack of “administrative experience”. Kejriwal had also raised the issue during the two-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly.