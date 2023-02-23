scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Arvind Kejriwal’s PA summoned by ED in excise policy money laundering case

Bibhav Kumar appeared before the ED in Delhi and his statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant Bibhav Kumar in connection with its money laundering probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

Bibhav Kumar appeared before the ED in Delhi. His statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported the news agency PTI.

The report said that Kumar is being questioned in connection with the agency’s charges that at least 36 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bibhav Kumar, had “destroyed or used” 170 phones to conceal evidence of “kickbacks” worth thousands of crores of rupees in the alleged scam.

Two charge sheets or prosecution complaints have been filed by the ED in this case and nine people have been arrested. The ED has alleged in a charge sheet submitted to the court that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore “kickbacks” generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were “used” in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 13:03 IST
