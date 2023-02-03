scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Arvind Kejriwal owes reply to people of Delhi over hundreds of crores minted through liquor scam: BJP

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying the ED supplementary chargesheet had vindicated the BJP’s stand on the AAP ‘making money from the liquor scam’

Delhi AAP excise policy scam BJPReacting to the chargesheet a day earlier, Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva had accused Kejriwal of renewing his attack on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the issue of a delay in sending teachers to Finland as a ploy to “divert media focus” from the alleged liquor scam. (File)

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal owed a reply to the people of Delhi about the “hundreds of crores” generated through the alleged excise policy scam.

The supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stating that alleged proceeds of crime received through kickbacks under the Delhi excise policy were utilised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 Goa elections, had verified the BJP’s stand, Sachdeva said.

“We have all along maintained that a lot of money was made from the liquor scam for Aam Aadmi Party coffers and the ED’s chargesheet has verified our stand,” Sachdeva said. “Today Arvind Kejriwal owes a reply to people of Delhi over these hundreds of crores minted through liquor scam for his political propaganda,” he added.

Reacting to the chargesheet a day earlier, Sachdeva had accused Kejriwal of renewing his attack on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the issue of a delay in sending teachers to Finland as a ploy to “divert media focus” from the alleged liquor scam.

Sachdeva said it was “sad” that Kejriwal was “creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi” by continuously making “irresponsible comments” against the L-G.

While the AAP government did not comment on the chargesheet, Kejriwal had termed it “fiction” and accused the ED of being an instrument to “make and break governments”.

“In this (Central) government’s tenure, ED must have filed 5,000 chargesheets so far. How many of those people have been convicted in those cases? All of ED’s cases are fake. They are used only to make and break governments. The ED does not file cases to end corruption but to help the government break away and buy MLAs, help governments fall and form new governments. The ED chargesheet is fiction,” he had said.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 10:17 IST
