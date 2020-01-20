Delhi elections: Before filing nomination, Arvind Kejriwal holds mega roadshow

Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in the national capital before filing his nomination papers from New Delhi constituency on Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in the national capital before filing his nomination papers from New Delhi constituency on Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday offered prayer at the Valmiki temple and held a mega roadshow in the national capital before filing his nomination from the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal is seeking a second term from the seat, which he won in 2013 by a margin of over 25,000 votes. He had then defeated incumbent chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

The Delhi elections will be held on February 8, and the results will be declared days later on the 11.

“Many stops of the AAP started from the historic Valmiki temple in New Delhi. It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again, taking the blessings of Lord Valmiki, I will go to fill my nomination,” he tweeted, adding that he also prayed for the well-being of the people of Delhi.

At the roadshow, which was held from Valmiki temple to Patel Chowk, Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife, daughter and deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is contesting the polls from the Patparganj seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party last week announced candidates for all seats. The list includes the names of 23 new candidates, many of whom shifted to the AAP from other parties recently, 14 sitting municipal councillors and three 2019 Lok Sabha candidates who lost.

In 2015, the AAP swept the Delhi legislative Assembly elections, winning 67 seats in the 70-member House,

