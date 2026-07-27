Kejriwal announces National Town Hall against E20 fuel: ‘This is only the beginning’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday announced that the party will hold a “National Town Hall Against E-20” on August 1 to bring all stakeholders and experts on a single platform to raise the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Congratulations to the country’s youth. They have forced an arrogant government to bend, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign.”

“Now, I appeal to the Prime Minister to also resolve the E20 issue. People are facing immense hardship. Their vehicles are getting damaged and fuel efficiency has declined. Before this issue snowballs into a larger movement, the Prime Minister should step in and resolve it.”

Kejriwal said thousands are expected to participate in the Townhall. “The programme will begin at noon. Those from Delhi and neighbouring cities who can attend in person should reach Constitution Club by 11.30 am. People from outside Delhi who cannot attend physically can join online,” he said.

“Those interested can send a WhatsApp message to the number they have shared. By Friday evening, we will send them a link through which they can join the discussion on Saturday,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said the event will bring together experts and others affected by or interested in the issue. “Everyone will have an opportunity to speak. We will also chalk out the future course of action to press the government to withdraw the E-20 policy.”

“This is only the beginning. Earlier, I had launched an online petition addressed to the Prime Minister, and more than two lakh people signed it. After Saturday’s programme, I will visit the Prime Minister’s residence to submit the petition,” he said.

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On police action against students

Responding to a question on reports of police action against students in states such as Bihar and West Bengal despite the Centre’s assurance, Kejriwal said, “It is wrong to take such action against our own people. The government had promised the entire country that no action would be taken against students. Yet, students are facing police action, FIRs are being registered against them and lathi-charge is being carried out. This only shows that the government does not stand by its word.”

“Look at the PM’s statements over the past four or five years. Many of them are now circulating on social media. Two years ago, he said in Parliament that stringent laws had already been enacted. Yet the alleged mastermind of the 2024 (NEET) paper leak case, who was arrested with much fanfare, was granted bail within three months… and only last week, the CBI gave him a clean chit,” he said.

“If there is no political will to stop paper leaks or act against the education mafia, then enacting stricter laws alone serves no purpose. Existing laws are sufficient if the government genuinely wants to prosecute and punish those responsible. That said, we welcome any move to strengthen the law,” added Kejriwal.