Arvind Kejriwal unfurls one of 75 high-mask Tricolours being installed across Delhi today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled one of the 75 high-mast national flags that are being installed across the city on Thursday.

Kejriwal said: “It is a proud day for the entire nation. Today, at 75 locations in the national capital, 115-foot-tall Tricolours have been installed to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Our aim is to install 500 such flags across the city. The target was to set up all 500 by January 26, but it was delayed due to air pollution and Covid-related restrictions. In the next few months, the 500 flags will be ready.

“Our aim is that whenever anybody leaves home and heads towards their workplace, they will see the national flag two to three times in a day. We get so caught up with our families and lives that we forget the country and society. When people see the flags now, they will be reminded of deshbhakti, the country, and the people who sacrificed everything for the nation,” he added.

देश के लिए गर्व का दिन🇮🇳 देश की राजधानी में 115 Feet के 75 तिरंगे लगाएं गए है,Total 500 तिंरगे लगाए जाएंगे। दुनिया में शायद दिल्ली अकेला शहर है जहां इतनी जगह पर 115ft ऊंचे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज लगाए गए हैं।Guinness Book of World Records में Delhi का नाम दर्ज होगा! -CM @ArvindKejriwal

Flags were unfurled on Thursday at locations including the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, the AIIMS roundabout, Dhaula Kuan Enclave-2, Pitampura, Outer Ring Road, Azadpur and near the Signature Bridge.

Five such Tricolours have already been installed at East Kidwai Nagar, Patparganj, Kalkaji, Shakur Basti and Dwarka.

With the 75 flags that are being unfurled on Thursday, the city has 80 flags that have been set up by the Delhi government. The project is part of the Delhi government’s ‘Deshbhakti’ budget, which was announced last year, and is being executed by the Public Works Department.

“I have been told that Delhi is the only city in the world where so many national flags have been set up at a height of 115 feet. We are examining this. If this is the case, we can enter the Guinness Book of World Records…that Delhi is the only city where so many national flags have been set up at such a height,” Kejriwal said.