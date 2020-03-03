Week after Delhi communal clashes, CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet PM Modi today

The meeting is expected to take place at 11 am in Parliament. The meeting is expected to take place at 11 am in Parliament.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to take place at 11 am in Parliament. This is their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party convener was sworn-in as the chief minister for a third term after a landslide election win last month.

The meeting also comes a week after communal clashes that erupted in northeast Delhi over the citizenship law, claiming over 45 lives and injuring more than 250.

Last week, Chief Minister Kejriwal met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the violence in the capital. “Met Hon’ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for the development of Delhi,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

After the meeting, Kejriwal said that all parties will ensure that peace is back in the capital. Stating that nobody will “benefit from this violence,” Kejriwal said, “The Home Minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city.”

In the Assembly polls held in February in Delhi, AAP won 62 of the 70 seats and retained much of its vote share from 2015 when it won 67 seats — its vote share was 53.57%, a marginal drop from 54.34% in 2015. The BJP, a distant second, won the remaining eight seats as against three in the last Assembly polls, and its vote share climbed from 32.2% to 38.51%. Blanked, the Congress recorded its lowest vote share — 4.26% — since the first polls for the Delhi Assembly in 1993.

