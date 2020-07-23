Arvind Kejriwal meets toppers: Never forget what nation did for you

Kejriwal, Sisodia and Atishi were at the meeting with the students Wednesday. (Express photo) Kejriwal, Sisodia and Atishi were at the meeting with the students Wednesday. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met 19 students of Delhi government schools who had performed well in their class XII board exams, along with their parents and heads of schools, at his residence on Wednesday.

Talking to them, he said, “Everything is free in your school. How is it free? Where is the money coming from? Who is paying the government to sponsor education in government schools? It is the taxpayers’ money that is being utilised. And who pays taxes? Everyone, including even the poorest man of this nation, pays tax. It is the money paid as tax by a poor man through which you are receiving free, good quality education. So when you grow up, be what you have aspired to be but never forget what the nation has done for you.”

Among the students he met were Mehjabi, who scored 94% and is the first girl in her extended family to study till class XII; Charu Yadav, who topped her school in humanities with 96% after having failed maths in class IX and flunked class XI after opting for the science stream; and Raghav Kumar, who lived alone and gave tuitions to earn a living while simultaneously preparing for his board exams and finally scoring 93.4%.

“A perception was created that a low income family does not want their child to study. They want their children to work and earn money. But the reality was that the failure on part of the government in not ensuring quality education to children made low-income families think that sending them to school would be a waste of time. Now that the condition of government schools has improved in Delhi, the poor man wants his child to study and make a bright future for himself. A common man now wants his child to go to school, study hard, and make a name for himself. Every father or mother is committed to seeing to it that their children have access to good education,” said Kejriwal.

