scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Amid mass layoffs in tech firms, Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to take steps

In the past few months several big tech companies from Google to Amazon to and Microsoft have laid off tens of thousands of workers.

CM kejriwal, GSTADelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
Amid mass layoffs in tech firms, Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to take steps
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed concern over the mass layoffs across several tech firms and urged the central government to assess the situation in the country, and take the right steps.

“The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The Central government must review the Indian situation and take right steps,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Also Read |Indian startups among frontrunners in sackings: 1,600 tech staffers fired a day in Jan

In the past few months, several big tech companies from Google to Amazon and Microsoft have laid off tens of thousands of workers.

Indian startups also figure prominently among the firms which are laying off employees.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

While Ola has started to lay off over 200 employees as part of its restructuring exercise, Byjus announced last month that it would be cutting its workforce of 50,000 by 5 per cent by March 2023, to lower costs. Quick-grocery delivery service Dunzo confirmed on Monday that it has laid off 3 per cent of its workforce amid cost-cutting measures.

Also Read |From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella: How big tech CEOs justified layoffs

Meanwhile, internationally, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced last Friday that it would cut about 12,000 jobs, nearly 6% of its global workforce.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced earlier this month that the company will lay off 5 per cent of its workforce, amounting to 10,000 workers. Amazon recently declared that it will lay off over 18,000 employees from January 18.

More from Delhi

— with PTI inputs

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 14:14 IST
Next Story

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Usually on a strict ‘no rice, no roti’ diet, Rahul Gandhi opens up about his favourite foods, workout routine

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close