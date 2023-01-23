Amid mass layoffs in tech firms, Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to take steps

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed concern over the mass layoffs across several tech firms and urged the central government to assess the situation in the country, and take the right steps.

“The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The Central government must review the Indian situation and take right steps,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In the past few months, several big tech companies from Google to Amazon and Microsoft have laid off tens of thousands of workers.

Indian startups also figure prominently among the firms which are laying off employees.

While Ola has started to lay off over 200 employees as part of its restructuring exercise, Byjus announced last month that it would be cutting its workforce of 50,000 by 5 per cent by March 2023, to lower costs. Quick-grocery delivery service Dunzo confirmed on Monday that it has laid off 3 per cent of its workforce amid cost-cutting measures.

Meanwhile, internationally, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced last Friday that it would cut about 12,000 jobs, nearly 6% of its global workforce.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced earlier this month that the company will lay off 5 per cent of its workforce, amounting to 10,000 workers. Amazon recently declared that it will lay off over 18,000 employees from January 18.

— with PTI inputs