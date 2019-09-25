Arvind Kejriwal responds to Manoj Tiwari’s call for Delhi NRC: ‘You will have to leave first’

In retort to Manoj Tiwari’s call for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the BJP chief would be the first to leave the city if it’s implemented. Kejriwal’s remark was in response to a reporter’s question during a media interaction in the national capital.

“If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

#WATCH Delhi CM on being asked ‘Manoj Tiwari said infiltrators are responsible for attack on a journalist so NRC should be implemented in Delhi’: If NRC (National Register of Citizens) is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BCQBR268cU — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Tiwari has on several occasions called for the implementation of the NRC in Delhi. Just last month he had reportedly said the situation was “becoming dangerous” due to “illegal immigrants”.

“NRC is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He had referred to Bangladeshis and Rohingya.

Tiwari’s pitch comes at the heels of the final Assam NRC, which was released last month. Over 19 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were left out it. The exercise was to identify Indian citizens living in Assam, a state marked by illegal migration from Bangladesh.