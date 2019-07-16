Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP’s Vijender Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were granted bail by a Delhi court Tuesday in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the order asked the duo to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Gupta, who is leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, sought proceedings against the duo for “maligning” his image after they accused him of being part of an alleged “conspiracy” to assassinate Kejriwal. They had made the assertion after the AAP chief was slapped during a roadshow on May 4 while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

A Delhi court granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia in a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta wherein he alleged that the CM tweeted that the BJP wants to get him killed after he was slapped during a road show @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) July 16, 2019

As per Gupta’s statement to the court, Kejriwal blamed the BJP for the attack. Gupta also submitted a tweet by Sisodia, which he said was in response to his own tweet. “Manish Sisodia tweeted that the complainant (Gupta) is involved in a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal,” Gupta submitted. He also told the court that the same day, “Kejriwal also made a tweet that BJP wants to get him killed…”

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, in his interim order on July 8, noted that “allegations of the respondents are prima facie defamatory and refer to complainant Vijender Gupta, making him an aggrieved person”.

“Therefore, in view of the aforesaid discussion, there exists sufficient grounds to proceed against the respondents Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia under Section 500 IPC (punishment for defamation),” the order read. The court had summoned them today.