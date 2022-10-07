Kejriwal defends deputy Sisodia, tears into ‘dirty politics’ amid more liquor case raids

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted 500 raids and more than 300 officers have been working 24×7 to find evidence against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for the last three months. “They cannot find anything because he has done nothing wrong,” said the CM.

The reaction came after the ED carried out multiple searches at various locations in Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22.

500 से ज़्यादा रेड, 3 महीनों से CBI/ED के 300 से ज़्यादा अधिकारी 24 घंटे लगे हुए हैं- एक मनीष सिसोदिया के ख़िलाफ़ सबूत ढूँढने के लिए। कुछ नहीं मिल रहा। क्योंकि कुछ किया ही नहीं अपनी गंदी राजनीति के लिए इतने अधिकारियों का समय बर्बाद किया जा रहा है। ऐसे देश कैसे तरक़्क़ी करेगा? https://t.co/VN3AMc6TUd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2022

“More than 500 raids, for the 3 months more than 300 ED/CBI officers are working 24 hours to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. They could find nothing because nothing was done. Time of many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics. How will the country progress like this?” Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is among the 15 accused mentioned in the FIR filed against alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22.

In July, raids were also conducted at Sisodia’s Mathura Road residence by the CBI. Besides, his bank locker was also raided and people in his village were also questioned by the investigating agencies to find out if he had bought any land.

Recently, AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair was also arrested in connection with the liquor policy case.

The liquor policy was implemented in Delhi in November 2021 and after within 8 months, it was scrapped following investigation from CBI, Delhi Police and ED.