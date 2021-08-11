Court discharges Kejriwal, 10 others in Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case: A timeline

A Delhi court Wednesday discharged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine others in a case of alleged assault on former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Here is a timeline of the case starting from the alleged assault in February 2018 to the court verdict Wednesday:

February 19-20, 2018: The alleged assault takes place on the intervening night of February 19 and 20, 2018 at Kejriwal’s residence, where the then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was called for a meeting.

February 21, 2018: V K Jain, who was then Kejriwal’s adviser, deposes before Delhi Police and states that he was also present in the meeting but did not see Prakash being manhandled.

February 23, 2018: Delhi Police conducts search at Kejriwal’s residence for CCTV footage.

July, 2018: IAS officers in Delhi wear black badges in protest against the alleged assault and demand apology from Kejriwal and Sisodia. Thereafter, Kejriwal says the IAS officers have gone on strike and holds a nine-day sit-in at the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in protest. The protest is called off after bureaucrats start attending meetings at the Secretariat.

August 13, 2018: Police file chargesheet in which Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs are named as accused. Hours after the chargesheet was filed, AAP issues statement in which it says the Modi government had turned Delhi Police into a mere political tool in its hunger to settle scores with the Delhi government at all costs.

October 25, 2018: Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP MLAs on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and surety of the same amount.

November, 2018: Kejriwal and Sisodia approach Delhi High Court challenging a trial court’s order directing prosecution in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case to be conducted by an officer of Delhi Police not below the rank of ACP. They also challenge the order permitting the two advocates to conduct the prosecution on behalf of the officer of Delhi Police, instead of regular public prosecutor.

November 17, 2018: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash transferred from Delhi government to Department of Telecommunications as the additional secretary.

November 23, 2018: Vijay Dev, an IAS of 1987 AGMUT cadre, appointed Delhi Chief Secretary.

October, 2020: Observing that it is the duty of the investigating agency to bring to court all evidence collected during investigation without ‘pick and choose’, the Delhi High Court directs a trial court to consider an initial statement of V K Jain in the alleged assault case.

July 1, 2021: Supreme Court dismisses a plea by Delhi Police against sharing copies of witness statements with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the 2018 case of assault of Anshu Prakash. “It might be a political hot potato but legally, it is nothing. It is not worth lingering on this matter. The High Court verdict is in the interest of liberty and we will affirm it,” a bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah observes.

July 26, 2021: Digital media portal The Wire reports V K Jain’s phone number is among those on a leaked global database, first accessed by French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, indicating people who were potentially targeted by Israeli spyware Pegasus.

August, 2021: Delhi court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine others in the alleged assault case