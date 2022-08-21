scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

‘Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI-ED’: Arvind Kejriwal on reports of CBI lookout notice for Manish Sisodia

Apart from Kejriwal, AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh also came in support of Sisodia.

kejriwal sisodiaIn a tweet, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that instead of fighting inflation and unemployment, the central government is fighting the entire country. (File)

Soon after reports surfaced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued a lookout notice for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a probe into the excise policy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, came in support of him.

Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “At a time when the common man is battling with inflation, crores of youth are unemployed, the central government, along with all the state governments, should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they (the central government) are fighting with the whole country. Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI-ED. How will such a country progress?”

Quoting the news of CBI issuing the LOC to Sisodia, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi, said: “If the Modi government really wants to find @msisodia, it will go to a school at 6 in the morning. There you will find the best education minister in this country!”

In another tweet, she said, “Big disclosure: look out notice for Manish Sisodia was issued because today is Sunday. It’s a school holiday, don’t know where to find Sisodia.”

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman and MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bharadwaj, tweeted: “In a country where the prime minister is fighting with every state government of the country, how will that country progress?”

Delhi excise probe |Follow the latest updates here

AAP senior leader and MLA Sanjay Singh said: “PM Modi, itna nautanki kyu? (PM Modi, why so much gimmickry?) The CBI does not give lookout notice to killers, terrorists and robbers who looted crores and gives lookout notice to the world’s best education minister Manish Sisodia?”

Durgesh Pathak, who recently beat the BJP in the by-election to the Rajendra Nagar seat, said in a video he posted on Twitter: “I just heard the news about the lookout notice and they are saying they cannot find Manish Sisodia. The CBI conducted raids in 31 locations, searched his house for 14 hours and found nothing.. yesterday Modi ji called all the CBI officers and scolded them and told them that they would be sacked if they did not find anything. So they started this nautanki (gimmick) today morning.”

Pathak further added: “Manish ji held a press conference yesterday, he is participating in tens of public programmes and they are saying Manish ji is not available… Modi ji is frustrated, they have been exposed. They conducted raids earlier also and found nothing. They are trying to end the people’s affection for Kejriwal but such raids are increasing our credibility among the public only… You cannot stop Kejriwal and us from working for the public and the nation.”

Sisodia, himself, had said in a tweet in Hindi: “All your raids have failed, you did not find anything. You didn’t find impropriety and corruption of even a paisa. Now, you have issued a lookout notice that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama, Modi ji? I am out and about in Delhi, tell me where would you like me to come? You aren’t able to find me?”

The CBI raided Sisodia’s home and office Friday, along with several other locations, including the houses of 14 others named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR). The FIR also names former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and former deputy excise commissioner Anand Tiwari.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...
Advertisement

It also names Vijay Nair, businessman and former CEO of events and entertainment firm Only Much Louder, who has been working with the AAP for the past three years on media and political strategy. Nair is not in India at present.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:44:11 pm
Next Story

CUET UG 2022: Candidates who had their exam August 4 exam cancelled to sit for retest from Aug 24-26

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

4

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

5

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect's quota de...
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect's quota de...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
In Taliban’s Afghanistan, girls fight back — attend secret classes, refuse to disappear

In Taliban’s Afghanistan, girls fight back — attend secret classes, refuse to disappear

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics
Sunday Eye

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics

Premium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'
ICYMI

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement