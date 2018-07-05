Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia likely to meet LG tomorrow to discuss verdict

CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hailed the SC hailed the judgment as a “big victory for Delhi and democracy.” (Source: PTI) CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hailed the SC hailed the judgment as a “big victory for Delhi and democracy.” (Source: PTI)

A day after the Supreme Court clipped the powers of the LG in the Delhi power tussle, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will likely meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday to discuss the verdict, reported ANI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) has no “independent decision-making power” and that he has to work on the aid and advice of the Cabinet, an elated Kejriwal-led government hailed the judgment as a “big victory for Delhi and democracy.”

Read | Supreme Court ends Delhi govt vs L-G power tussle: 5 developments

This would be the first meeting between the L-G and the chief minister after the apex court order on the power tussle between the city government and the Centre. Kejriwal wrote a letter to Baijal today, saying ‘services’ matter lies with the Council of Ministers after bureaucrats refused to follow the AAP government’s order withdrawing powers of transfer and postings from the L-G.

In his letter to Baijal, the chief minister said the L-G’s concurrence would now not be required on any matter, adding all stakeholders need to work towards implementing the apex court’s order in “letter and spirit”.

Read | Elated AAP govt rushes transfer file, only to get a regret note

Kejriwal wrote, “We seek your (L-G’s) support for the development of Delhi, for implementing public welfare schemes and for the implementation of the Supreme Court (order). We plan to issue orders tomorrow to all functionaries of Delhi government on the above lines.”

“It is clear… that Central government/LG have executive powers only on three subjects. On all other subjects, executive powers lay with the COM (Council of Ministers),” he said.

Accusing the Modi government of wasting “precious three years” of Delhi, Kejriwal held a cabinet meeting in which it announced expediting the implementation of key projects that the party had promised.

The chief minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia appealed to officials and the Centre to abide by the judgement of the apex court and get down to work for development of the city.

Kejriwal requested all stakeholders to implement the Supreme Court order on the distribution of powers between the Delhi government and the LG and said the verdict had clearly demarcated the areas of power sharing.

The Supreme Court has in “clear terms” stated the powers of the Delhi government, the central government and the LG, he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd