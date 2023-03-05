Kejriwal, Mamata, other Opposition leaders write to Modi over Sisodia’s arrest: ‘Blatant misuse of central agencies’

Nine Opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging “blatant misuse” of central agencies, days after the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also have signed the letter.

The nine leaders said Sisodia’s arrest in the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 came “after a long witch-hunt” and “without a shred of evidence against him”. “The blatant misuse of central agencies against the members of the opposition appears to suggest that we have transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy… The allegations against Shri Sisodia are outrightly baseless and smack of a political conspiracy,” they said in the letter.

9 Opposition Leaders including CM @ArvindKejriwal write to PM Modi‼️ “@msisodia‘s arrest will be cited worldwide as an example of a political witch-hunt & further confirm what the world was only suspecting- India’s democratic values stand threatened under an authoritarian BJP” pic.twitter.com/3ELL5N88UJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 5, 2023

“His arrest has enraged people across the country. Manish Sisodia is recognised globally for transforming Delhi’s school education. His arrest will be cited worldwide as an example of a political witch-hunt and further confirm what the world was only suspecting – that India’s democratic values stand threatened under an authoritarian BJP regime,” they added.

The letter also pointed out the action taken by central investigating agencies “since 2014” mostly against Opposition leaders and alleged leaders who joined the BJP have been let off even though they had been named in several cases.

“Interestingly, investigation agencies go slow on cases against Opposition politicians who join the BJP. For example, former Congress member and current Assam chief minister (CM) Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma was probed by the CBI and the ED in 2014 and 2015 over the Saradha chit fund scam. However, the case didn’t progress after he joined the BJP. Similarly, former TMC leaders Shri Suvendu Adhikari and Shri Mukul Roy were under the ED and CBI scanner in the Narada sting operation case but the cases didn’t progress after they joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state. There are many such examples, including that of Shri Narayan Rane of Maharashtra,” the letter states.

“Since 2014, there has been a marked rise in the number of raids conducted and cases lodged against and arrest of the opposition leaders. Be it Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Shri Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Shri Azam Khan (Samajwadi Party), Shri Nawab Malik, Shri Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Shri Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), central agencies have often sparked suspicion that they were working as extended wings of the ruling dispensation at the Centre.”

The letter also calls the timing of the cases or arrests “politically motivated”.

“In many such cases, the timings of the cases lodged or arrests made have coincided with elections making it abundantly clear that they were politically motivated. The manner in which prominent members of the opposition have been targeted lends credence to the allegation that your government is using investigating agencies to target or eliminate the opposition. The list of the agencies your government has been accused of using against the opposition isn’t limited to the Enforcement Directorate. It is clear that these agencies have their priorities misplaced,” it said.

The letter also alleges that state governments are being undermined and governors are violating constitutional provisions.

“It appears that there’s yet another front on which a war is being waged against our country’s federalism. The offices of the Governors across the country are acting in violation of the constitutional provisions and frequently hindering the governance of the state. They are wilfully undermining democratically elected state governments and choosing instead to obstruct governance as per their whims and fancies,” the Opposition leaders said.

“Be it the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana or the Lt Governor of Delhi – the Governors have become the face of the widening rift between the Centre and states run by the non-BJP governments and threaten the spirit of cooperative federalism, which the states continue to nurture in spite of a lack of expression by the Centre. As a result, the people of our country have now begun to question the role of the Governors in Indian democracy,” it says.