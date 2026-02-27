Excise Policy Case Live Updates: Kejriwal breaks down after acquitted of charges, terms case as ‘biggest political conspiracy’

A Delhi court today discharged Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Delhi Excise Policy Case News Live Updates: Soon after being discharged in the Excise Policy case on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke down in from of the media and said the corruption case against him was the “biggest political conspiracy” in the history of Independent India. A Delhi court today discharged Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case in the alleged liquor policy scam.

What is the Case? The case arose out of a report submitted in July 2022 by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Story continues below this ad What the report said: The report said “arbitrary and unilateral decisions” taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in “financial losses to the exchequer” estimated at more than Rs 580 crore. It alleged that “kickbacks… received by the AAP Delhi government and AAP leaders” from owners and operators of alcohol businesses for preferential treatment such as discounts and extensions in licence fee, waiver on penalties and relief due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, etc. were used to “influence” the Assembly elections held in Punjab and Goa in early 2022. Live Updates

