Arvind Kejriwal orders magisterial inquiry in alleged rape, murder of 9-year-old; announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in South West Delhi.

Kejriwal met the minor’s family on Wednesday afternoon and announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin.

The girl was allegedly raped, killed and forcibly cremated by a priest and three others working at a cremation ground in the area, when she had gone there to get water from a water cooler. According to the police, the accused have said that the girl came to the cremation ground and was electrocuted while filling up water.

The girl’s mother said the accused had told her that if she informed the police, a post mortem would take place, and the girl’s organs would be removed. They then forced her to cremate the body.

According to the mother, when the cremation was underway, she screamed out for help, and people in the area helped take the body down from the pyre. The remains were sent for a post mortem, but a medical board could not ascertain the cause of death from the charred remains.

Kejriwal said that senior lawyers will be hired to argue the case in court.

He also said that the Centre should take steps to strengthen law and order in Delhi. “We will support the Centre in this step,” he tweeted. In Delhi, policing and law and order comes under the Centre.