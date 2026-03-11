PM ‘weak’, ‘yes man’ to Trump: Kejriwal targets Modi over Middle East war-linked LPG shortage

AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “siding with US and Israel” in the ongoing war with “India’s long-term ally” Iran. Terming him a “yes man” to US President Trump, Kejriwal said the PM has embarrassed the nation by bowing down to Trump. “In a way, our prime minister is weak and Trump is blackmailing him… Our citizens are enraged by this,” Kejriwal said.

Speaking on the LPG shortage India is facing due to the Middle East crisis, Kejriwal said the LPG production in the country has gone down by 50 per cent. Elaborating on this, he said India imports 60 per cent of oil needed to meet the country’s total consumption for LPG gas, and 90 per cent of this used to come through Strait of Hormuz which at present is closed due to the war. So, India’s oil imports have dropped by 90%, cutting down the LPG production to 50%.