Gods on currency notes: Arvind Kejriwal takes his idea to PM Narendra Modi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to include the photographs of deities Ganesh and Laxmi on Indian currency notes. His letter was written two days after he appealed to the Union government to print new notes with the the images of the Hindu deities for the country’s “economic prosperity.”

“I have written a letter to the prime minister, on behalf of 130 crore Indians that the images of Laxmi-Ganesh ji should also be put on the Indian currency along with Mahatma Gandhi,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter while sharing the letter.

मैंने प्रधानमंत्री जी को पत्र लिखकर 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों की ओर से निवेदन किया है कि भारतीय करेंसी पर महात्मा गांधी जी के साथ-साथ लक्ष्मी गणेश जी की तस्वीर भी लगाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/OFQPIbNhfu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 28, 2022

“It is required of all the citizens of India to work hard on one side , but we also need blessings of the Gods for our efforts to bear fruit. The right strategy is hard work and blessings from the Lord,” the AAP leader wrote in his letter, adding that he received “massive support” from the public when he pitched the idea on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal had said, “Our economy is not improving. We need to make multi-pronged efforts to develop our country. We need to build schools, hospitals, strengthen our power and roads infrastructure among others. But our efforts will bear fruit only when we have the blessings of God upon us.”

Responding to a question on the possibility of the minority communities opposing the proposal, Kejriwal pointed out that Indonesia, which is a Muslim-majority nation, prints currency notes with the picture of Lord Ganesh.

Kejriwal’s suggestion, however, had invited criticism from rival parties, with the BJP calling it an attempt by the AAP to “hide its anti-Hindu face”.

The development comes ahead of the crucial Gujarat assembly polls where AAP has been trying to project its administrative credentials and religiosity.