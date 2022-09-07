Arvind Kejriwal comes under attack from another Union minister as Kiren Rijiju asks: ‘What has he done to Punjab within a year?’

Union minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as the latter prepares the launch the ‘Make India Number 1’ yatra.

“Shri A. Kejriwal wants to make India World No.1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year? Delhi is National Capital, and the per capita income of Delhi is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted!” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

He cited a report in The Indian Express that six days into September, the Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for the month of August.

Kejriwal said Tuesday he will start the AAP’s ‘Make India Number 1’ countrywide campaign Wednesday from Hisar, Haryana and urged the citizens of the country to come together and “work like a family”.

Kejriwal had launched the ‘Make India number 1’ campaign earlier this month with his five-point “vision” of free education, employment, healthcare, respect, dignity, equality and safety for women as well as a fair price for farm crops.

This came after the Prime Minister spoke about paanch pran (five resolves) at Independence Day.

“I am inaugurating the campaign tomorrow (Wednesday) and the first place I will be visiting is my birthplace which is Hisar in Haryana. I was born in a village called Siwani near Hisar. I will kickstart this pious journey from my native place. Afterwards, I will visit other states and try to make people join this movement,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal’s rally coincides with Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, which Rahul Gandhi will kick off from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.