scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal comes under attack from another Union minister as Kiren Rijiju asks: ‘What has he done to Punjab within a year?’

Arvind Kejriwal will start the AAP’s 'Make India Number 1' countrywide campaign Wednesday from Hisar

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photos)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as the latter prepares the launch the ‘Make India Number 1’ yatra.

“Shri A. Kejriwal wants to make India World No.1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year? Delhi is National Capital, and the per capita income of Delhi is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted!” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

He cited a report in The Indian Express that six days into September, the Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for the month of August.

Kejriwal said Tuesday he will start the AAP’s ‘Make India Number 1’ countrywide campaign Wednesday from Hisar, Haryana and urged the citizens of the country to come together and “work like a family”.

Kejriwal had launched the ‘Make India number 1’ campaign earlier this month with his five-point “vision” of free education, employment, healthcare, respect, dignity, equality and safety for women as well as a fair price for farm crops.

This came after the Prime Minister spoke about paanch pran (five resolves) at Independence Day.

“I am inaugurating the campaign tomorrow (Wednesday) and the first place I will be visiting is my birthplace which is Hisar in Haryana. I was born in a village called Siwani near Hisar. I will kickstart this pious journey from my native place. Afterwards, I will visit other states and try to make people join this movement,” said Kejriwal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Study shows 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited...Premium
Study shows 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited...
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Kejriwal’s rally coincides with Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, which Rahul Gandhi will kick off from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:49:05 am
Next Story

Stock Market Today: Sensex slips nearly 400 points in opening deals, Nifty hovers near 17,550-mark

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve
Delhi Confidential

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Premium
Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement